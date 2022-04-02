MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A Mountain View police patrol car was hit around 11:00 p.m. Friday night near California Street and Chiquita Avenue, officials say.

The car contained an officer and his K9 police dog.

The officer was on patrol when a car failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the car.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated and has been released. The K9 was evaluated for injuries and is in a normal condition, officials say.

The person who collided into the patrol car was an 18-year-old driver. They were cited for driving while under the influence, officers report.

“I am very grateful that our officer and his K9 were able to make it home safely,” said Chief Chris Hsiung through a statement.

“I am also glad no one was seriously injured. This could have been far worse, and this is a moment we can all reflect on to ensure we are doing everything we can as a community to keep each other safe,” he concluded.

Mountainview police urge those who are driving to stay safe and use alternative routes when needed.

Police say alternatives for getting back home after drinking are: