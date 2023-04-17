(KRON) — Officers with the Mountain View Police Department arrested a burglary suspect while they were attempting to rob the house of someone who was out of town, Mountain View PD said. Neighbors called police on Saturday just after 11:30 p.m. to report the incident, officials said.

Police said they responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a house on the 300 block of Shelby Drive. The suspect, identified as Rolando Costilla, jumped out a bedroom window and hopped a fence trying to evade police, officials said. The suspect was detained without incident.

Police said they found Costilla in possession of property from the house and that Costilla had been inside the house several other times that day and taken property.

Costilla was booked into the Santa Clara County jail and the stolen property was recovered.

As spring break approaches, Santa Clara County officials want to remind people to find trustworthy neighbors to look after their homes while out of town. You can also stop mail and package deliveries while away, or install a reliable security system.