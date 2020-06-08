Mountain View PD discontinues police use of carotid hold

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – The Mountain View Police Department on Monday announced it will immediately cease use of the controversial carotid hold.

The announcement comes after two weeks of protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died on Memorial Day after police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground.

The carotid hold is named so because it applies pressure to the carotid arteries that supply blood to the brain.

“After further review, and in line w/ state recommendations, we have updated our policy to immediately discontinue the use of the carotid hold. We continue to review additional policies + have meaningful conversations w/ our MV community. As we have more to share, we will do so,” the police department tweeted.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers the carotid hold amid outcry over Floyd’s death.

“We train techniques on strangleholds that put people’s lives at risk,” Newsom said. “That has no place any longer in 21st century practices and policing.”

Since then, there have been an influx of calls around the country for police to review their policies. The San Diego Police Department and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are among the agencies that announced they would stop using the carotid hold as well.

