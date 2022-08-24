MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department found material that is used to manufacture narcotics, MVPD said in a tweet. MVPD did not provide detail about what kind of material was found.

Officers served the warrant on the 500 block of San Antonio Road in relation to a fraud case. The materials were found after officers entered an apartment.

MVPD said it will be releasing more information on the matter. Stick with KRON4 for updates.