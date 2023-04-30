(BCN) — Mountain View police arrested a 24-year-old man they believe stabbed someone late Saturday night. Police responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a stabbing near the barbecue pits at Rengstorff Park.

Officers found a 23-year-old man from Mountain View suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as Mauricio Ortiz-Albarenga, was still at the scene when officers arrived and was detained. Investigators said a fight broke out in the parking lot and that at some point during the altercation, the victim was allegedly stabbed at least once by Ortiz-Albarenga.

Ortiz-Albarenga was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

