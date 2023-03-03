MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a man linked to a sexual assault three years ago, the Mountain View Police Department (MPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. Roosevelt Gomez De Leon, 52, was arrested Thursday after 12:30 p.m. for an alleged sexual assault on a child in 2020.

Gomez De Leon, who is a resident of Selma (Fresno County), was arrested on San Rafael Avenue in Mountain View without incident, police said. MPD teamed up with Selma police for months after they learned the suspect might’ve been in that part of the Bay Area in December 2022.

The man was then taken back to Fresno County where he was booked into jail on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child and “oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age, according to MPD.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

As of Friday, Gomez De Leon’s bail is set at $150,000, according to jail records from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.