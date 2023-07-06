(KRON) — Police in Mountain View are looking for a 31-year-old missing man described as at-risk. Branden Thurston was last been being dropped off for an appointment at El Camino Hospital, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

He never showed up for his visit.

Thurston is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark shorts and one long yellow sock and one black sock. He has no phone or car, according to police.

“Branden is considered at-risk, and we’d like to get him home safely,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountain View PD at (650) 903-6344.