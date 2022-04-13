Baby Aitana (Photo courtesy of the Mountain View Police Department)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police.

Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday.

Police had been asking people if they’d seen the 5-month old.

“Detectives are looking to locate and safely bring home a 5-month-old baby girl after her mother took her from a Mountain View apartment without the father’s permission Tuesday afternoon,” a press release stated.

The press release went on to state that officers received reports “that a woman had taken a baby without the father’s consent” around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“According to the father of the child, whom we are only identifying as baby Aitana, the mother did not state where she was going or who she was with, though witnesses described her driving away with a tall, heavyset man also in her vehicle,” the press release continued.

The mother was identified as Ramirez. She was last seen leaving in “a newer, white compact SUV with dark-tinted rear windows,” the press release stated. Make and model was unknown.

Veronica Lara Ramirez (Photo courtesy of the Mountain View Police Department)

“We are worried about the safety of baby Aitana, as Lara Ramirez just days ago made concerning statements about her own wellbeing that could potentially put her and her child’s health in jeopardy,” the press release continued. “Our goal, first and foremost, is to ensure the safety of all in this case and to bring baby Aitana home.”

Police believed that Ramirez could be in San Bernardino County, if she is still in the state at all. She has family in Texas and may be there, the press release stated. She was eventually found near the California-Nevada stateline.

“Lara Ramirez is described as a Hispanic adult female with light brown or blonde hair, brown eyes, and is known to be traveling with a large amount of luggage. She was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt with jeans,” the press release stated. “Aitana has dark, curly, short hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She is about 30 inches long and about 18 pounds. We do not have a clothing description for the baby.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 650-903-6344.