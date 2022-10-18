(KRON) — A Mountain View PD officer took it upon himself to purchase a new bicycle for a toddler who was struck by a car while riding his bike outside the City of Mountain View Public Library last month. The child and his father both suffered minor injuries. The boy was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but has fully recovered, according to Mountain View PD.

“His bike, however, needed some help,” according to a press release from Mountain View PD.

That’s where one of the officers who responded to the scene stepped in. The unnamed officer took it upon himself to buy the toddler a new bike, two new helmets and a goodie bag.

Last week, the officer met with the family and apparently, getting back on two wheels was literally, just like riding a bike for the child.

“The kiddo was zooming round our lobby in no time,” Mountain View PD said in its press release. “Our officers were so glad to see him doin so well, and to chat with the family briefly about [how] they were doing too.”

“Our community means everything to us. We’re rarely called on someone’s good day, but we know our job is to respond when you need us most. So to be able to have this small moment meant more than we could say,” the press release said.

The boy and his father, their identities have not been released, were hit by a sedan outside the library on Friday, Sept. 23. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene while officers investigated. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.