Two suspects are linked to an attempted car theft in November (Mountain View Police Department).

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in an attempted car theft, the Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Photos (above) show both suspects were seen wearing hoodies.

Police say the two unidentified suspects tried to steal a car on Nov. 7 shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of California Street. The attempted theft happened after the two men got out of a white Kia.

Then, one of the suspects broke the right front passenger window and climbed into the victim’s car while the other suspect stood outside, according to police. A couple of minutes later, the suspects went back inside their Kia and drove away from the scene.

The victim vehicle’s steering column and ignition were damaged. MVPD said it has “exhausted all possible efforts to try and identify” the suspects.

If you have information about the suspects, Mountain View police said to call 650-903-6344 and reference case #22-06437.