Mountain View police search for man who tried to lure girl into car

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) - Mountain View police are searching for a man who repeatedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car while she as on her way home from school.

It happened Tuesday a little after 5 p.m.

When police arrived, the 15-year-old girl described the story, saying she got off the bus stop at El Camino Real and Americana when a man she didn't know drove up and asked her to get into his car.

According to the teen, the man followed her for more than 10 minutes as she walked home.

She said she tried crossing streets to get the man to leave her alone, but he tried multiple times to get her into his car.

Police say the girl was able to make it home safely.

The suspect, described as a white man between the ages of 35 and 40 around 5'10" and about 140 pounds, with brown hair, clean-shaven, except for some hair on his chin.

The man was driving a beige four-door BMW sitting low to the ground with tinted windows.

If you know the suspect or have seen his car he was driving, you are urged to call Mountain View police.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES