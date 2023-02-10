The hit-and-run driver was driving a car similar to this one, MVPD said. (Image courtesy MVPD)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Mountain View police are asking for help in identifying a driver and finding a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman.



Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, multiple 911 callers told dispatchers that a pedestrian was struck by a car on El Camino Real, between Clark and Escuela avenues.

The injured pedestrian, a woman in her late 50s, was taken to a hospital.

The driver involved in the collision fled from the scene before first responders arrived and has not been located. “An extensive search was initially conducted yesterday by our patrol and traffic teams,” the Mountain View Police Department wrote on Friday afternoon.

“We are actively investigating this incident and we need your help. The car is described as a mid-to-late 2000s Nissan sedan with passenger side damage. We do not have a description of the driver,” MVPD wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Greg Ienni at Greg.ienni@mountainview.gov.