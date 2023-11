(KRON) — The Mountain View Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Marcristian Villanueva Benavides was last seen Monday afternoon at his home on the 1000 block of Space Park Way. He was last seen riding a white, BMX-style bike towards Shoreline Park.

Marcristian is 5’9″ and is possibly wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone in the area of Shoreline Lake is asked to keep an eye out. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (650) 903-6344.