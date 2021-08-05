Newborn baby found dead outside Mountain View home; mom arrested

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A Mountain View woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after her newborn baby was found discarded outside her home, authorities said.

On Aug. 2, around 2:30 p.m. Mountain View police received a call from a woman who said her friend had just recently given birth. The woman said she was living on the 200 block of Leghorn Street.

Personnel from the Mountain View Fire Department and Mountain View police officers arrived on scene and confirmed the baby was dead.

The baby’s mother, who was on scene at the time fire personnel arrived, was taken by the ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Tupper.

Over the next few days, Mountain View detectives and Santa Clara County District Attorney investigators continued to investigate the case and work to confirm the cause of death.

After an autopsy was conducted by the Santa Clara County Coroner, it was determined that the newborn boy, who was later confirmed to have been born the day of the incident, had been born alive and that prior to his death had suffered significant injuries.

Mountain View detectives arrested Tupper on Aug. 4, following her discharge from the hospital.

She now faces charges of murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death.

“This is a tragic case for our community,” Chief Chris Hsiung said. “We are devastated by this news, and we are grieving with the community on the loss of this baby’s life.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Hom at matthew.hom@mountainview.gov.

Authorities are reminding the community of several resources to safely surrender a baby here in Mountain View, including: