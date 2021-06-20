Mountain Winery announces eclectic 2021 concert series

After canceling the 2020 concert series, Mountain Winery in Saratoga is back with an eclectic lineup for the 2021 concert series.

The first show is July 31st which features country music band Little Big Town.

The series runs through October, with other acts including Boyz II Men, Chicago, Train, Dave Koz and Friends, Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with 70’s, 80’s and 90’s decade themed nights.

Tickets for the jam packed calendar of shows went on sale Friday and sales have been going fast.

Mountain Winery is offering several special ticket packages and welcome guests to come visit the winery before the shows for a tasting or tour around the property.