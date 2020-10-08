Movie theaters won’t open in SF without snack sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – What’s a visit to the movie theater without some snacks like popcorn? Well in San Francisco, the answer is no visit at all.

Despite being allowed to reopen Wednesday in San Francisco County, theaters are being restricted from selling food.

Industry leaders explain they are choosing to stay closed because they can’t generate revenue from selling tickets alone.

Although they’re now allowed to reopen, don’t expect to enjoy a movie at any theater right now.

The state’s theater association is asking San Francisco County to make a concession over instructions from the local government leaders not to allow the sale of concessions.

Citing the sale of those snacks is not just a pinnacle part of the movie-going experience but is necessary for theaters to open their doors, pay employees, and the overhead.

“If concession counters can’t be open we would be running at a major loss let alone making a little money. There is no money to be made it would be a bigger loss of operating the theater than keeping the theater closed,” Milt Moritz, president and CEO National Association of Theatre Owners of California/Nevada, said.

He went on to say that movie theaters have already opened 40 other counties across California, none of which have imposed these restrictions.

The association’s president says the last letter requesting this change was sent to Mayor London Breed’s office on Friday and they have not heard back yet.

