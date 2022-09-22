VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. Roughly half of the vehicle made its way inside the building.

A number of residents were displaced, but officials did not specify how many. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located a few blocks away from the Vallejo Plaza Shopping Center.

The truck was a Penske truck, according to a picture posted by the Vallejo Fire Department. Those trucks are usually rented by businesses and those moving from residence to residence.

Fire officials did not release the cause of the crash. Red Cross personnel was called out to assist with displaced residents.

Earlier Thursday morning, a suspected drunk driver crashed into an apartment building in San Jose. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m., and nine residents were displaced as a result.