CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Teachers with the Mount Diablo Education Association are fighting for salary increases. Dozens of them were on the picket line Friday. KRON4 spoke with MDEA leaders about the message they’re trying to send to the district.

People were picketing before and after school to send a clear message that the community will support the MDEA if they decide to strike.

Hundreds of teachers, parents, and even students lined the street outside the school district offices on the day the district was holding a fact-finding meeting with the MDEA.

Anita Johnson, president of the Mount Diablo Education Association told KRON4, “I hope that the board sees this and sees what their community is asking them to do and realizes that our demands are what is best for students and directs their bargaining team to agree with our demands.”

She says they are in negotiations with the district and still have a lot of work to do.

“What do we want? Fair contracts! When do we want it? Now!” those picketing chanted.

The current contract expires on June 30th. MDEA leaders say they are asking for a 12.5% increase over six years to remain financially sound.

Craig Yen is a fourth-grade teacher at Valley Verde Elementary School in Walnut Creek. He said, “we haven’t received a raise since 2017.”

He was out on the picket line fighting for his first raise in five years.

Chloe Parks was also on the picket line showing support. “I went through this district. I met my husband through this district and our child will go to this district so we need to make sure these teachers get what they need,” she said.

Parks is a support staff member at a school within the district. She says in addition to the inflation, teachers also deserve raises after the last two years dealing with COVID-19.

“You’re in the classroom one day and then you’re expected to teach a whole different curriculum in a whole different style the next. And they did it,” she says.

MDEA leaders say they need the raises to help teachers, which will trickle down to a better education for the students.

“We don’t want to strike, but we will if it means the best for our students,” stated Parks.

Just a few days ago 92 percent of MDEA members voted to give their executive board the authority to call a strike, if necessary.