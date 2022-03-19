CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Mount Diablo Unified School District and Mount Diablo Education Association have reached an agreement after higher pay protests.

The educational association announced the agreement Saturday morning through a tweet.

Both groups met Friday morning and presented their cases to a fact-finding panel. The panel decided a series of salary schedule agreements were to be made.

The salary schedule agreements were as listed:

2021 – 2022 4% on-schedule effective July 1, 2021

2022 – 2023 4% on-schedule effective July 1, 2022

2023 – 2024 2.5% on-schedule effective July 1, 2023

The schedule agreements a total 10.5% over the three-year term contract, officials reported.

Retroactive payments will be given within 60 days of when the Board approves the agreement.

The agreement also ensures prep times for fourth and fifth grade teachers and an assessment period for secondary SDC teachers assigned to a departmental model, the educational association says.

Class size will additionally be changed. Class room ratios will follow the new state law regarding transitional kindergarten staffing portions. Room sizes are now limited to 28 students at continuation high schools.

More changes will be released according to the Mount Diablo Educational Association.