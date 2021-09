CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Mt. Diablo High School was placed on lockdown on Monday morning so police could investigate a staff concern.

The Concord Police Department said the lockdown was a precautionary measure as of 10:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted by 10:51 a.m.

“There has not been a shooting at the school and no one was seen with a gun,” police tweeted.