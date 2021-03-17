Mt. Diablo School District sets new reopening timeline

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Mt. Diablo School District has set a new reopening timeline.

The plan will have students in preschool through 2nd grade back in classrooms by next week.

Here’s the breakdown:

March 25: Preschool-2nd grades

March 29: 3rd-12th grades

The reopening does not require students to only learn in-person, it will be an option for students and their parents/guardians as distance learning continues.

The Governing Board will have a special meeting on Friday to “consider more comprehensive action on hybrid model tentative agreements with unions,” the school district said.

“Mt Diablo has 13,000 students who requested in person hybrid for this spring, for academic help and enrichment as well as for social emotional learning and connection. This tentative agreement takes a step forward to ensure these in-person opportunities begin this month. Thank you to all our Mt. Diablo Unified School District staff and employee unions who worked hard to come to agreement to ensure safe, in-person learning for students.” Board President Cherise Khaund

The Mt. Diablo Education Association has said as of March 5 that “no agreement has yet been reached” on a hybrid learning model. KRON4 has reached out to them for a recent comment regarding the reopening plan.

Here is what the teacher’s union asks for when considering reopening, as of Oct. 2020:

MDUSD also shared survey results from March which gathered 28,000 answers about distance learning vs. a hybrid model.

When combining the average responses for both elementary and secondary respondents, the school district found a near-even split, with a narrow majority preferring complete distance learning.

52.4% said to remain completely virtual, and 47.6% said return to school with a hybrid model.