Why Mt. Diablo Unified School District could delay in-person learning

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The continued toll COVID-19 is taking on communities and hospitals in Contra Costa County has resulted in the Mount Diablo Unified School District Superintendent to reconsider allowing students back to campus on January 11th.



“One thing we always want to look at is we want to look at the positivity rates that are coming from testing, and so and right now, the positivity rates are continuing to increase,” said Superintendent Adam Clark.



Doctor Adam Clark says he will recommend to the board of education at its meeting Monday that the school district postpone transitioning into a hybrid model of education and, instead, fully remain in distance learning at least through winter break.



“I want to make sure that all of our students and staff and families are in the safest environment possible during these extremely challenging times with this global pandemic.”



Clark anticipates the board taking up a vote after listening to his recommendation.

If so, and the board agrees with his choice, he says the district would re-evaluate the status of the virus in the community at a board meeting on January 13th.

A decision angering some parents who have rallied and pushed for schools to reopen.

Doctor Clark admits many students are struggling with distance learning.

“The students who were successful in school before the pandemic are still being successful. However, those who were not successful and those who maybe struggled a bit or have some other circumstances have clearly taken a turn towards being added to the ‘D’ and ‘F’ list and we are working hard to address that.”

The Mount Diablo Education Association is the union representing teachers and other certificated staff of the the Mount Diablo Unified School District.

In a statement, Union President Anita Johnson says quote, “we fully support dr. Clark’s recommendation to delay the reopening of schools for the sake of safety while we all miss our in-person interaction with students, our first priority is everyone’s health and safety. Every child. Every school. Every community”

