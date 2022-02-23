CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The Mount Diablo Unified School District has approved cutting music programs​.

The school district posted to Twitter saying:

“The #MDUSD Board is now holding a Public Hearing to Review and Potentially Approve a Resolution on Adopting a Revised Trustee Area Boundary Map Based upon 2020 Federal Census Data: https://mtdiablo.ic-board.com/public_itemview.aspx?ItemId=21946&mtgId=757″

Ahead of the school board meeting, a parade of cars covered in signs circled Monte Gardens Elementary School.

Student bands also played music as a rallying cry against cuts to the district’s 4th-grade music programs.

Inside the meeting, a number of students and parents also voiced their concerns.

MDUSD is facing budget issues and declining enrollment.

The district is looking at cutting more than 60 staff members including the music teachers.

High school teacher Martin Lejano says he’s worried about the ripple effects of the cuts.

Meanwhile, the district’s teacher’s union is looking for raises.

The Mount Diablo Education Association President tells KRON4 the district has 200 vacancies and those positions could be filled and retained with competitive wages.