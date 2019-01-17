Bay Area

Mudslide forces closure of Hwy 35 in Los Gatos

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 04:46 AM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 05:31 AM PST

LOS GATOS (KRON) - A mudslide has forced the closure of Highway 35 near Bear Creek Road in Los Gatos early Thursday. 

Crews are working to clear the road of downed trees. 

There is no estimated time of re-opening. 

Check back for updates. 

