Mudslide forces closure of Hwy 35 in Los Gatos
LOS GATOS (KRON) - A mudslide has forced the closure of Highway 35 near Bear Creek Road in Los Gatos early Thursday.
Crews are working to clear the road of downed trees.
There is no estimated time of re-opening.
Check back for updates.
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in Redwood City
- Car burglaries, homicides down in San Francisco, new report shows
- Solano County issues February CalFresh benefits early due to government shutdown
- San Francisco SPCA hosts jungle-themed pop-up on Embarcadero
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-