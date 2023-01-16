BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation alert for residents who live in the Middlefield, the Spiral and Wildcat Canyon Road areas due to mudslides.

The alert warns residents to prepare to evacuate the area. About 10 homes have been evacuated and residents of nearby neighborhoods have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, according to fire officials.

The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road north of the Crossways, are both closed, Berkeley police said in an advisory. The ground is still moving and trees can be heard cracking from the slide, said Berkeley Fire Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe.

Mudslides, flooding and other weather-related issues have also caused several road closures around the Bay Area.

No injuries have been reported. About 20 residents in homes that have been evacuated are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Bay City News contributed to this story.