MUGSHOT: Gilroy mom admits to drowning 2-year-old in bathtub

GILROY (KRON) – A mugshot has been release of the Gilroy mother who admitted to drowning her 2-year-old in a bathtub.

Marcie Montelongo was arrested Sunday morning after she called 911 about the drowning.

Police found the toddler in a bathtub filled with water.

Montelongo was arrested outside her home.

The investigation into the toddler’s death continues.

