SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man allegedly went on a crime spree across two South Bay cities Thursday afternoon that resulted in three homicides, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The triple homicide suspect was identified as Kevin Parkourana, 31, of San Jose. Parkourana was booked into a Santa Clara County jail with no bail on Friday, inmate records show. Police have not released a motive.

The San Jose Police Department is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday and will be livestreamed on KRON4.

The crime spree began at 3:11 p.m. on Dellwood Way in San Jose where a victim was stabbed and carjacked. Parkourana drove the stolen vehicle to Hillsdale Avenue where he stabbed a second victim, and stole the victim’s vehicle, according to police. Both stabbing victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Kevin Parkourana is seen in a June 1, 2023 mugshot released by the San Jose Police Department. (Image courtesy SJPD)

Just before 4:12 p.m., Parkourana was behind the wheel of the second stolen vehicle when he intentionally ran over two pedestrians on East Santa Clara Street.

“The suspect had deliberately driven toward the pedestrians in order to collide with them. The victims were transported to local hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased,” Sgt. Jorge Garibay wrote.

An officer who was patrolling the area spotted the suspect vehicle fleeing the hit-and-run scene. “It was later determined that the suspect vehicle was related to multiple violent incidents that occurred throughout the city of San Jose,” Sgt. Garibay wrote.

According to police, Parkourana continued his crime spree in Milpitas. Around 4:30 p.m., a homicide victim was found in the parking lot of Smart & Final Extra at 401 Jacklin Rd. in Milpitas.

SJPD Homicide Unit detectives teamed up with the Milpitas Police Department to investigate the crime spree and arrest Parkourana Thursday. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide charges.

