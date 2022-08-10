(KRON) — The booking photo of a suspect arrested in the 1982 cold case murder of a Palo Alto teen has been released by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Hawaii on Aug. 2 in connection with the 1982 murder of Karen Stitt.

Stitt, who was 15 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 3, 1982 by her boyfriend when he left her at a bus stop at El Camino Real and Wolfe Road so she could return to her Palo Alto home. Later that morning, Karen’s naked body was discovered by a truck driver “lying in the bushes at the base of a cinderblock retaining wall along the Garden Center driveway,” about 100 yards from the bus stop, according to Det. Matthew Hutchinson of the Sunnyvale DPS.

Authorities determined Karen had been stabbed 59 times and raped.

The case went unsolved for decades until 2000, when a DNA profile was created from the unknown male assailant. In 2022, a tip led authorities to obtain DNA from one of Ramirez’s children. A lab determined there was “very strong statistical support” that the child was the offspring of the unknown male assailant, based on the DNA profile.

Ramirez, who grew up in Fresno and spent time living in the Bay Area and San Diego, was arrested at his home in Maui earlier this month.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work of our detectives and their determination to bring Karen’s killer to justice and help provide her family with the answers they deserve,” wrote Sunnyvale DPS in a tweet. “Our thoughts are with Karen’s family, her boyfriend at the time of her death, and her friends.”