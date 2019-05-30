Mugshots released of 2 suspected of dismembering San Francisco man

Two people suspected in the murder of a 73-year-old man in San Francisco man are in custody after their flight to Beijing, China was intercepted with the help of Homeland Security Investigations agents and local authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia released the mugshots of 35-year-old Stephanie Ching and 44-year-old Douglas Lomas, who are being held on suspicion of the murder of 73-year-old Benedict Ching, whose dismembered body was found inside a home on Del Monte Street recently.

Agents were able to detain the suspects after they landed in Beijing.

Ching and Lomas were then flown to Virginia, where they are being housed in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, Virginia.

Police have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding the murder, but they believe foul play was involved in the victim’s death.

Both suspects have been charged with homicide.

Neighbors told KRON4 on Wednesday, the 73-year-old man was friendly — but said there had been some fighting and unusual activity at the home recently.

