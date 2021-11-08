Muir Woods National Park to open later than usual following Bay Area storm

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – As stormy weather moves across the Bay Area, Muir Woods National Park Service is preparing.

Due to the wet weather, Muir Woods will open two hours later than usual at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

This two-hour delay will allow staff to access the park for storm-related damages and power outages.

In addition to Muir Woods, Sonoma County Parks announced park closures for Tuesday as high winds are anticipated.

The parks that will be closed on Nov. 9 are:

  • Hood Mountain
  • Foothill Regional Parks

Once the parks are deemed safe, they will reopen to the public.

