Muir Woods National Park to open later than usual following Bay Area storm

FILE – In this March 25, 2008, file photo, visitors walk along a pathway near the entrance to the Muir Woods National Monument, named after John Muir, in Marin County, Calif. The Sierra Club is reckoning with the racist views of founder John Muir, the naturalist who helped spawn environmentalism. The San Francisco-based environmental group said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, that Muir was part of the group’s history perpetuating white supremacy. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – As stormy weather moves across the Bay Area, Muir Woods National Park Service is preparing.

Due to the wet weather, Muir Woods will open two hours later than usual at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

This two-hour delay will allow staff to access the park for storm-related damages and power outages.

In anticipation of tonight's wet weather, Muir Woods will open at 10AM (two hours later than usual) on Tuesday, Nov. 9.



This will provide for staff and partner safety and mitigate any storm damage, power outages, or facilities issues. pic.twitter.com/XSM0iU25in — Muir Woods NPS (@MuirWoodsNPS) November 8, 2021

In addition to Muir Woods, Sonoma County Parks announced park closures for Tuesday as high winds are anticipated.

The parks that will be closed on Nov. 9 are:

Hood Mountain

Foothill Regional Parks

Once the parks are deemed safe, they will reopen to the public.