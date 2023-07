(KRON) — An accident involving multiple cars occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in Daly City, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Photos below show the accident scene located at Westmoor Avenue and Skyline Drive. A black car was severely damaged as a result of the crash.

Photo: North County Fire Authority Photo: North County Fire Authority

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. The number two lane is blocked and officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.