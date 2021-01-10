All lanes reopen after multi-car crash causes delays on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A car crash on the Bay Bridge caused major traffic delays on westbound I-80 Sunday afternoon.

Several cars were involved in the collision, according to reports and videos on social media.

As of around 3:20 p.m., the crash was cleared up.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows the left two lanes of the upper deck of the Bay Bridge blocked off.

KRON4’s Jonathan McCall reports that five cars were involved and one person was transported from the scene.

LATEST: 5 car crash has shut down 2 lanes on the Upper Deck of the Bay Bridge. 1 person transported from the scene. #KRON4 — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) January 10, 2021

One user reports that traffic was backed up past the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.