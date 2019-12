RICHMOND (KRON) — A multiple vehicle collision has been reported on I-80 in Richmond, according to CHP.

As of 6:41 p.m., there is a severe traffic alert and a multi-vehicle accident on eastbound I-80, west of Barrett Avenue.

Click here for a look at KRON4’s live traffic map

The left lanes are blocked, CHP reports.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Avoid the area if possible.

There is no estimated time on when the roadway will reopen.