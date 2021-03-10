Multi-vehicle collision blocks lanes on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A multi-vehicle collision blocked several lanes on the Bay Bridge Wednesday evening, CHP reports.

Traffic was at an absolute stand still heading from the East Bay into San Francisco. Three westbound lanes on I-80 were blocked due to a crash at the Treasure Island onramp.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the crash involved a tractor trailer and several other cars.

No injuries have been reported.

Video from Citizen shows police responding to the scene.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.

I-80 w/b, near Center Anchorage, of the San Francisco/ Oakland Bay Bridge. Multiple w/b traffic lanes are currently blocked. PIO is en route and updates will be provided here accordingly. pic.twitter.com/OKCNLcCQe1 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 11, 2021

#TRAFFICALERT: A multi-vehicle crash is blocking several lanes on I-80 WB just west of Treasure Island (Bay Bridge) Motorists are advised to expect delays. For live road conditions▶️ https://t.co/cipKtcthIE @CHPSanFrancisco

#BayArea #BayBridge #Transportation pic.twitter.com/SIgz79kJxv — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) March 11, 2021

