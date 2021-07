ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 5-vehicle crash was reported on westbound Interstate 580 on Wednesday afternoon in Alameda County.

California Highway Patrol is working to clear the road of an overturned boat and trailer that were included in the crash.

At 12:43 PM, ACFD BC03 & E08, LPFD E98 & Tracy Fire E96, were dispatched to WB580 East Grant Line on reports of a traffic collision. In total, five vehicles were involved including one overturned boat and trailer. No injuries. E08 plugged a fuel leak on the boat and stood by… pic.twitter.com/47tPvYAzy8 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 7, 2021

