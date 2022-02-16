Multi-vehicle crash causes significant delays in Alameda’s Posey Tube

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A three-vehicle collision in the Posey Tube, leaving Alameda, is causing significant delays.
A tow truck has is on the way to the scene, according to Alameda police.
Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.
