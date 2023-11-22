(BCN) — A female individual died Tuesday afternoon after figuring in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers learned of a traffic collision on Lakeville Highway near Stage Gulch Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, the CHP-Santa Rosa said.

According to the CHP’s investigation, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling southbound on Lakeville Highway when its driver veered left to cross into the opposing lane. It crashed into a Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was traveling northbound on the highway.

The CHP said this caused the Toyota truck to turn left into the southbound lane, causing it to collide with a Kia Sorento SUV, that was traveling to the rear of the Chevy.

The Kia SUV overturned, killing its female passenger seated in front. Its driver, who suffered major injuries, had to be airlifted from the wrecked vehicle. The driver of the Toyota truck suffered moderate injuries and was transported to hospital, the CHP said.

Patrol officers alleged that the driver of the Chevy truck was driving under the influence. The suspect was booked in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes.

Details of the deceased passenger were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP-Santa Rosa office at (707) 588-1400.

