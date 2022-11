(KRON) — Units are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Carquinez Bridge, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. The accident occurred on the eastbound 80, midspan on the bridge and involved up to eight vehicles, the tweet states.

Drivers are advised to expect prolonged, heavy delays entering Solano County on the eastbound 80s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.