DUI crash shuts down all lanes of Hwy-101 in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) – A multi-vehicle DUI crash has shut down all lanes in both directions of Hwy-101 at San Antonio Road Thursday morning.

CHP says a 25-year-old man was driving drunk when he hit the center divide and then swerved into the second lane, then stopped and got out of the car.

That’s when a work truck carrying gravel slammed into his car.

The man was not hit.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes at the San Antonio Road exit.

A person in the gravel truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are cleaning up the debris on both sides of the highway and the cars involved are being towed.

Officials say northbound lanes should open before the southbound lanes.

Overall, it could take around 45 minutes to get the area cleaned up, causing a major backup in both directions.

CHP is reminding everyone not to drink and drive.

Check back for updates.

