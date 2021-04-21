Head-on collision involving multiple cars turns fatal in South San Francisco

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A multi-vehicle head-on collision left one person dead and two others injured in South San Francisco on Tuesday.

Around 12:20 p.m., the head-on collision occurred on the 200 block of South Maple Avenue in South San Francisco.

Three cars were involved and multiple injuries were reported.

Two people sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries. The third person involved died at the hospital, officials said.

The collision is under investigation.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to call (650) 877-8900.