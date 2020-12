SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Multicultural Center of Marin is in need of volunteers to help distribute food to people in need.

The organization hosts community food distribution every Saturday in the Canal neighborhood of San Rafael.

With Christmas around the corner, they’re also looking for volunteers to donate and wrap Christmas presents that will be handed out to children.

Their goal is to collect 500 toys and wrap them up next week.

