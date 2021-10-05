Multiple alleged sexual assaults reported at Santa Clara University

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A return to campus — and the social life that comes with it — has brought disturbing allegations about sexual assault at Santa Clara University.

Students have alleged no fewer than 30 sexual assaults, many of which involved date rape drugs since the school year resumed in September.

Posters and signs — calling Santa Clara University students to hold their friends accountable — are posted across campus in the wake of a rash of alleged sexual assaults.

Sounding the alarm in an email to the university community was student body president Abigail Alvarez.

Alvarez said the assaults are happening at off-campus social gatherings and that many of them involved the use of date rape drugs.

Alvarez added most of the incidents go unreported.

The university said it has received three third-party allegations of sexual assault and/or drugging.

“We unequivocally condemn sexual violence of any kind, take all allegations seriously, and are committed to making sure students have access to resources and support,” the university said in a statement. “Creating and maintaining a safe environment for our students is of paramount concern to the university and we are proud of our students’ activism and advocacy for survivors…”

Alvarez is pleased the university is providing confidential emotional support in the form of a survivor advocate but would like to see more.