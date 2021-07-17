Multiple animals attacked, killed by mountain lion in Fairfield: Sheriff

** MOVE WITH STORY AFTER 12:01 AM THURSDAY ** In this March 1999 handout photo, released by Missouri Department of Conservation, a mountain lion stands on a log at an Illinois preserve. With 37 years of hunting experience under his belt, Pat McCully knows a thing or two about wildlife, so he could hardly believe […]

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield authorities are warning the public after a mountain lion appears to be the cause of many animals’ deaths in the area.

Saturday morning, a resident on Solano Road found some of their animals had been attacked and killed overnight.

Solano County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Control officers responded to the home and contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It was later verified that the animals were likely killed by a mountain lion.

Officials are now warning residents in the area to be cautious, especially in the nighttime hours.

“Mountain lions are looking for food and sometimes our pets and livestock make very easy targets,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

If possible, officials advise that pets and livestock be in a more secure area like inside a home or barn.