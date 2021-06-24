Multiple arrests made for human trafficking in Contra Costa County

Local police agencies made multiple arrests in Pittsburg and Richmond in a joint effort to combat human trafficking.

The Contra Costa County’s Human Trafficking Task Force led two operations this month that resulted in the arrests of eight people, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

In a June 4 operation led by the Pittsburg Police Department, four people were arrested and two were charged with felony human trafficking.

In addition, 10 people who had been victimized in the scheme were connected with victims’ services provided by Community Violence Solutions, the Family Justice Center and the district attorney’s office.

In a June 11 operation led by the Richmond Police Department focused on criminal activity on the 23rd Street corridor, police made four more arrests.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding any acts or suspicions of human trafficking to call the Contra Costa County Human Trafficking tip line maintained by the District Attorney’s Office at (925) 957-8658.