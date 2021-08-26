Multiple Bay Area venues will require proof of COVID vaccination at all events

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Beginning Sept. 15, people attending events at certain Bay Area venues must show proof of vaccination.

Guests must be two weeks past their final dose of the vaccination.

Oakland’s Fox Theater and San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium are not accepting negative tests.

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s The Independent, Napa’s Oxbow RiverStage and Berkeley’s Greek Theater are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Furthermore, certain venues are requiring attendees to wear a mask during the event.

A N-95 mask or other well-fitted mask is recommended, while the following will not suffice as a facial covering:

Scarf

Ski mask

Balaclava

Bandana

Turtleneck

Collar

Single layer of fabric

Mask with unfiltered one-way exhaust valve

A handful of venues say they have implemented Health Pass by CLEAR to for quick and easy entry to all events. Attendees are encouraged to show a Green Health Pass on the CLEAR app for an efficient entry to the venue.

“We appreciate everyone’s participation in helping us safely bring shows back to the Bay Area,” a statement posted by Fox Theater on Twitter read, in part.