(KRON) — Three boats caught fire at the Oyster Cove Marina near Oyster Point in South San Francisco Wednesday morning, according to the South San Francisco Fire Department. Multiple agencies are on the scene responding.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to South SF Deputy Chief Matt Samson. The three boats were tied together when the blaze broke out.

There were several adults onboard the boats, according to Samson. All of them were successfully rescued from the water. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, firefighters confirmed.

Firefighters began fire suppression efforts once they confirmed there was no one on the boats. At that point, crews also began environmental containment efforts to minimize contamination to the bay.

Photos from the scene showed several boats engulfed in flames and large amounts of smoke emanating from the fires. As of about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, all the fires had been extinguished, according to South SFFD.

There was no immediate word on potential causes for the fire. Deputy Chief Samson said there was no immediate indication of foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.