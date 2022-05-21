MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, several businesses in Milpitas were targeted in smash-and-grab thefts. One of the incidents was caught on camera.

At least four businesses were targeted at City Square Plaza. The owner of one restaurant says it’s going to cost almost $600 to repair this window.

It took the thief seconds to make way with a cash register at Thousand Tasty restaurant in Milpitas. Surveillance video captured the suspect around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Owner Aurora Li arrived around 8 a.m. to a smashed window and a broken computer.

Photos show three other businesses were hit overnight. The three include a restaurant, a bakery, and a nail spa. The windows that were damaged have since been repaired.

People who work in the area say crimes have been increasing since the pandemic began, and it’s not the first time Li’s restaurant was burglarized.

Just two weeks ago, security cameras captured two suspects opening drawers near the cash register.

“This is like the third time this year and every time we have to spend a lot of money and the insurance company goes high,” Li said.

A police report was filed and the surveillance video was also turned over to police.