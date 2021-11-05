‘Multiple’ Cal football players to miss Arizona game due to COVID

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Cal Bears will not be at full strength when they face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday due to COVID-19.

Some players will still be in the Bay Area instead of taking the field because they are under COVID protocols.

UC Berkeley won’t say how many players are missing the game or if the players tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our primary concern is for the health of our student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said.

The school says 99% of their players are vaccinated, but this a reminder that the coronavirus is still a major problem.

This comes as one of Cal’s most famous former players, Aaron Rodgers, tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to miss the Packers vs Chiefs game.