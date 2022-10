SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m.

The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze was contained to a “few” cars as of 11 p.m.

Crews are currently in overhaul mode. The cause of the fire is not yet known.