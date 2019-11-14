Multiple cars vandalized in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) – Neighbors are on edge after multiple cars were vandalized in American Canyon.

Photos show cars spray painted and windows destroyed, possibly by a pellet gun.

According to police, the cars were vandalized between late Tuesday night (11/12) and the early Wednesday morning hours (11/13) in several areas including:

Kingsly Lane

500 block Donaldson Way

600 block Donaldson Way

400 block Marla Drive

500 block Wetlands Edge Road

1700 block Rio Grande Drive

Flamingo Ct

100 block Los Altos

300 block Wetlands Edge

Ventana Drive

Chaucer Lane

Authorities said about 15 to 20 vehicles were targeted.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is advised to call Napa Dispatch at 707-253-4451.

