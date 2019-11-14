Live Now
Multiple cars vandalized in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) – Neighbors are on edge after multiple cars were vandalized in American Canyon.

Photos show cars spray painted and windows destroyed, possibly by a pellet gun.

According to police, the cars were vandalized between late Tuesday night (11/12) and the early Wednesday morning hours (11/13) in several areas including:

  • Kingsly Lane
  • 500 block Donaldson Way
  • 600 block Donaldson Way
  • 400 block Marla Drive
  • 500 block Wetlands Edge Road
  • 1700 block Rio Grande Drive
  • Flamingo Ct
  • 100 block Los Altos
  • 300 block Wetlands Edge
  • Ventana Drive
  • Chaucer Lane

Authorities said about 15 to 20 vehicles were targeted.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is advised to call Napa Dispatch at 707-253-4451.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

