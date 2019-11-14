Multiple cars vandalized in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) – Neighbors are on edge after multiple cars were vandalized in American Canyon.
Photos show cars spray painted and windows destroyed, possibly by a pellet gun.
According to police, the cars were vandalized between late Tuesday night (11/12) and the early Wednesday morning hours (11/13) in several areas including:
- Kingsly Lane
- 500 block Donaldson Way
- 600 block Donaldson Way
- 400 block Marla Drive
- 500 block Wetlands Edge Road
- 1700 block Rio Grande Drive
- Flamingo Ct
- 100 block Los Altos
- 300 block Wetlands Edge
- Ventana Drive
- Chaucer Lane
Authorities said about 15 to 20 vehicles were targeted.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is advised to call Napa Dispatch at 707-253-4451.
